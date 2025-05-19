Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh is set to make history on June 21 with an ambitious turnout for International Yoga Day, aiming to gather over two crore participants across the state. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has urged citizens to engage in this mass event.

The celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following an invitation from the state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. The primary gathering is expected to see five lakh people in attendance at Visakhapatnam.

Special CS MT Krishnababu emphasized the aspiration to surpass past participation numbers, with the last event in Surat attracting 1.5 lakh attendees. The slogan for this year is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' advocating for global harmony and individual well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)