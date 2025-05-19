Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh aims to host over two crore attendees for International Yoga Day, led by PM Modi. The main event in Visakhapatnam is expected to attract five lakh participants. Under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' the celebrations focus on global unity and personal health benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is set to make history on June 21 with an ambitious turnout for International Yoga Day, aiming to gather over two crore participants across the state. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has urged citizens to engage in this mass event.

The celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following an invitation from the state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. The primary gathering is expected to see five lakh people in attendance at Visakhapatnam.

Special CS MT Krishnababu emphasized the aspiration to surpass past participation numbers, with the last event in Surat attracting 1.5 lakh attendees. The slogan for this year is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' advocating for global harmony and individual well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025