Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new record by successfully managing over 80 million tonnes of cargo within 327 days in the financial year 2025-26. This milestone marks the fastest achievement in the port's illustrious 92-year history, as announced by Chairperson M Angamuthu.

The VPA reached this landmark on February 21, underscoring significant improvements in their operational prowess and efficiency. Angamuthu attributed this success to the unwavering dedication of the VPA team and the strategic coordination among various stakeholders.

The chairperson expressed optimism about reaching the target of 90 million tonnes this fiscal year. Compared to past performances, this accomplishment not only highlights streamlined operations but sets a new benchmark in cargo handling excellence.