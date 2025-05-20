Left Menu

Biden's Battle: A Legacy Shadowed by Cancer

Joe Biden, former U.S. President, faces a personal battle with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. As Biden works to protect his political legacy, the diagnosis echoes personal losses to cancer in his family. His presidency prioritized cancer initiatives, reflecting his commitment to the fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:29 IST
Biden's Battle: A Legacy Shadowed by Cancer
Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

Joe Biden, the former U.S. President, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has unfortunately spread to his bones. The disclosure, made over the weekend, marks another chapter in Biden's long-standing fight against cancer, a disease that has personally impacted his family before.

Biden, who has seen his son Beau and wife Jill battle the disease, emphasized the communal impact of cancer, stating, "Cancer touches us all." Despite his personal health struggles, Biden's political focus remained on combating cancer through initiatives like the 'moonshot' campaign to bolster research and treatment.

His presidency saw the passing of crucial legislation, such as the PACT Act, aimed at expanding healthcare for veterans with chronic illnesses linked to their service. As Biden navigates this challenging period, his commitment to addressing cancer's effects continues to be a defining aspect of his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025