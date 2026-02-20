Left Menu

Kerala Governor Urges Campus Political Regulation

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has instructed Vice Chancellors to draft regulations on campus political activities, as per Kerala High Court's directions. A unanimous agreement among VCs was reached to comply, with draft rules due by March 4.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has called on the state's university Vice Chancellors to expedite the creation of regulations governing political activities on campuses. This move follows a directive from the Kerala High Court, according to a statement from the Lok Bhavan on Friday.

In his role as Chancellor of the universities, Arlekar convened a meeting with the Vice Chancellors to stress the necessity of adhering to the court's directive. The meeting's purpose was to ensure the timely submission of draft regulations by the stipulated deadline of March 4.

The Vice Chancellors unanimously agreed to follow the court's directions, mindful of recent judicial pronouncements on the issue at hand, as stated by the Lok Bhavan.

