Operation Blue Bull: Safeguarding NATRAX and Nilgais

In a concerted effort to ensure safety on the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, authorities have intensified operations to rescue over a hundred nilgais inhabiting the facility. The presence of these animals on the 3,000-acre site raises significant concerns of potential accidents.

Yohan Katara, superintendent of Ralamandal sanctuary, revealed that 50 nilgais have already been safely relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. This sanctuary, a habitat for leopards, recently became home to cheetahs from Kuno National Park, increasing its conservation significance.

NATRAX director Manish Jaiswal emphasized the risks posed by nilgais, especially with high-speed vehicle tests. Although no collisions have occurred, proactive measures continue to relocate the remaining nilgais to prevent accidents and ensure a safer testing environment.

