Operation Blue Bull: Safeguarding NATRAX and Nilgais

Authorities in Pithampur have initiated a rescue operation at the NATRAX facility to relocate over a hundred nilgais. With concerns over potential accidents on Asia's largest auto-testing track, efforts have successfully moved about 50 nilgais to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. The rescue efforts continue to ensure safety for both animals and vehicles.

Updated: 21-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to ensure safety on the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, authorities have intensified operations to rescue over a hundred nilgais inhabiting the facility. The presence of these animals on the 3,000-acre site raises significant concerns of potential accidents.

Yohan Katara, superintendent of Ralamandal sanctuary, revealed that 50 nilgais have already been safely relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. This sanctuary, a habitat for leopards, recently became home to cheetahs from Kuno National Park, increasing its conservation significance.

NATRAX director Manish Jaiswal emphasized the risks posed by nilgais, especially with high-speed vehicle tests. Although no collisions have occurred, proactive measures continue to relocate the remaining nilgais to prevent accidents and ensure a safer testing environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

