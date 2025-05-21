Left Menu

Namo Bharat Unplugged Musical Friday: Season Two Set to Enchant Audiences

The second season of Namo Bharat Unplugged Musical Friday begins May 23 at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, featuring live performances by emerging artists. Organized by NCRTC, the free events celebrate patriotism and engage audiences with new interactive segments like 'On-the-Spot Antakshari'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:26 IST
The highly anticipated second season of Namo Bharat Unplugged Musical Friday is set to commence on May 23 at the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, promising commuters and music enthusiasts an invigorating start to their weekends with live performances each Friday at 6 pm.

Organized by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), these musical evenings are freely accessible to the public, as stated in an official NCRTC announcement. The season's inaugural event will pay homage to the nation and its Armed Forces, with performances crafted around patriotic themes.

This initiative not only seeks to foster collective pride but also offers budding musicians from schools, colleges, and independent circuits across the NCR a platform to showcase their talents. A fresh, interactive segment, 'On-the-Spot Antakshari', will debut this season, encouraging audience participation in the musical festivities. The first season, held at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station, was a hit, transforming the station into a bustling cultural venue every Friday evening for four months.

