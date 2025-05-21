Namo Bharat Unplugged Musical Friday: Season Two Set to Enchant Audiences

The highly anticipated second season of Namo Bharat Unplugged Musical Friday is set to commence on May 23 at the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, promising commuters and music enthusiasts an invigorating start to their weekends with live performances each Friday at 6 pm.

Organized by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), these musical evenings are freely accessible to the public, as stated in an official NCRTC announcement. The season's inaugural event will pay homage to the nation and its Armed Forces, with performances crafted around patriotic themes.

This initiative not only seeks to foster collective pride but also offers budding musicians from schools, colleges, and independent circuits across the NCR a platform to showcase their talents. A fresh, interactive segment, 'On-the-Spot Antakshari', will debut this season, encouraging audience participation in the musical festivities. The first season, held at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station, was a hit, transforming the station into a bustling cultural venue every Friday evening for four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)