Kartik Aaryan Gears Up for European Shoot of 'Tu Meri Main Tera'

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is preparing to begin the European shooting schedule for his film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Aaryan also teased his upcoming film 'Nagzilla' with an Instagram post, hinting at his double role excitement.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is about to embark on the European section of the shoot for his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'. The film, under the direction of Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, promises to capture the hearts of fans.

Aaryan shared a glimpse into his upcoming projects with an Instagram post on Wednesday. In the video, he wears a jacket adorned with a snake emblem, hinting at his role in 'Nagzilla'. The actor's playful caption added to the excitement for the upcoming films.

The 34-year-old star, known for his versatile roles, is also set to feature in an untitled musical love story helmed by Anurag Basu, keeping audiences eagerly awaiting his next screen appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

