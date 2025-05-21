Brewing Skills: India’s New Tea Tasting Certification Courses

The Tea Board of India, in collaboration with the commerce ministry, is evaluating the potential of launching certification courses in the niche field of tea tasting. This initiative is targeted at equipping young Indians with specialized skills, while simultaneously boosting tourism in the valued sector, a senior government official announced recently.

Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary, highlighted on International Tea Day the importance of such certification courses in fostering 'tea literacy' across the nation. Emphasizing the unique skill set required for tea tasting, Barthwal stated that the Tea Board aims to establish a dedicated center for these training programs.

Experts believe these courses will offer structured training and standardize tasting practices, offering young professionals a formal qualification. The move aligns with the sector's economic growth, reflected in the increase of tea exports to $920 million. Events organized for International Tea Day emphasize India's tea heritage, celebrating varieties like Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiri.

(With inputs from agencies.)