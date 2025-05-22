Remembering Vasanti Oka: A Life Well-Lived
Vasanti Oka, the mother of Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka, passed away at the age of 88 due to health issues. She was hospitalized weeks before her passing. Her funeral was held in Thane. She leaves behind two sons, Justice Abhay Oka and Dr. Ajit Oka, a dentist.
Vasanti Oka, the mother of Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka, has passed away at the age of 88, as confirmed by family sources on Thursday.
She died on Wednesday night following a decline in her health and was laid to rest in a Thane ceremony on Thursday morning. Sources revealed her hospitalization a few weeks prior due to failing health.
Vasanti Oka is survived by her two sons, Justice Abhay Oka, who is soon to retire on May 24, and Dr. Ajit Oka, a practicing dentist.
