Remembering Vasanti Oka: A Life Well-Lived

Vasanti Oka, the mother of Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka, has passed away at the age of 88, as confirmed by family sources on Thursday.

She died on Wednesday night following a decline in her health and was laid to rest in a Thane ceremony on Thursday morning. Sources revealed her hospitalization a few weeks prior due to failing health.

Vasanti Oka is survived by her two sons, Justice Abhay Oka, who is soon to retire on May 24, and Dr. Ajit Oka, a practicing dentist.

(With inputs from agencies.)