DDA Opens Qutab Golf Course Gym Membership to Public with New Fees

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that the public can now avail gym memberships at the prestigious Qutab Golf Course in South Delhi. The annual membership fee is set at Rs 70,800. Alongside, the DDA has revised entry, green, and other charges effective June 1.

Situated on Press Enclave Road, the Qutab Golf Course boasts an 18-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art driving range with 28 hitting bays, and a well-equipped fitness center at the new clubhouse. The center offers amenities like air-conditioning, change rooms, lockers, sauna, steam bath, and more, highlighted in the DDA brochure.

The course also offers a restaurant and bar for members, who can bring up to five guests. Different membership fee structures for government and non-government categories have also been detailed, with charges excluding GST. The facility offers a blend of fitness and leisure options set against a lush green landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)