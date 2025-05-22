Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq Makes History with International Booker Prize Win

Author and activist Banu Mushtaq's short story collection, 'Heart Lamp,' made history by winning the International Booker Prize. The award marks a significant achievement for Kannada literature, showcasing its rich narratives on a global stage. Translator Deepa Bhasthi hopes for more translations to bring Kannada literature to a wider audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Author and activist Banu Mushtaq has made literary history as her short story collection 'Heart Lamp' won the International Booker Prize, marking the first such recognition for a Kannada literary work. The win is celebrated as a historic occasion for literature in Kannada, a classical Dravidian language.

In an interview following the award ceremony in London, Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi expressed their joy at the international acknowledgment of Kannada literature, emphasizing its rich history and potential. They hope this achievement will lead to more translations and global appreciation of the language's literary treasure.

The tales in 'Heart Lamp,' written over three decades, explore timeless themes such as women's experiences and resilience against patriarchy. Mushtaq's work resonated with the Booker judges for its vivid and evocative portrayal of community and family dynamics, underscoring the enduring impact of great literature.

