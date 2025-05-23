Left Menu

Return to Runway: The Devil's Sequel Strikes Again

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney's 2006 blockbuster 'The Devil Wears Prada' is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026. While Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are rumored to return, the cast has yet to be officially announced. The original film followed an aspiring journalist navigating the high-stress world of fashion magazines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:00 IST
Emily Blunt Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney has announced the much-anticipated sequel to its 2006 blockbuster, 'The Devil Wears Prada', with a release date set for May 1, 2026. The original film, which became an instant classic, followed the journey of a young graduate struggling to meet the demands of a notorious magazine editor.

According to Variety, while the sequel is confirmed for a theatrical release, details about its cast remain under wraps. The 2006 film starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, bringing Lauren Weisberger's novel to life under David Frankel's direction.

Though unconfirmed, speculations about the return of Streep and Blunt have already generated excitement among fans. As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to see how the story of ambition and high fashion will continue in this new installment.

