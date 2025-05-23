Return to Runway: The Devil's Sequel Strikes Again

Disney has announced the much-anticipated sequel to its 2006 blockbuster, 'The Devil Wears Prada', with a release date set for May 1, 2026. The original film, which became an instant classic, followed the journey of a young graduate struggling to meet the demands of a notorious magazine editor.

According to Variety, while the sequel is confirmed for a theatrical release, details about its cast remain under wraps. The 2006 film starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, bringing Lauren Weisberger's novel to life under David Frankel's direction.

Though unconfirmed, speculations about the return of Streep and Blunt have already generated excitement among fans. As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to see how the story of ambition and high fashion will continue in this new installment.

(With inputs from agencies.)