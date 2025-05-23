Left Menu

Safeguarding Tamil: A Call to Keep the Language Alive in Singapore

Singapore's Law Minister, K. Shanmugam, emphasizes the need for the younger generation to maintain the vibrancy of the Tamil language for the next 50 years. At the National University of Singapore Tamil Language Society's 50th anniversary, he encouraged young pioneers to lead and address declining Tamil usage.

Updated: 23-05-2025 12:00 IST
Singapore's Law Minister, K. Shanmugam, has issued a call to the young generation to preserve the Tamil language's vitality for the coming decades. Speaking at the National University of Singapore Tamil Language Society's 50th anniversary, he emphasized the importance of leadership in sustaining the language's relevance.

Reflecting on the society's achievements over the past five decades, Minister Shanmugam highlighted concerns regarding Tamil's usage in public life. He posed the question of whether Singapore will still have Tamil-speaking ministers in the coming years, given the language's diminishing usage even beyond governmental circles.

Noting that many young Singaporeans primarily speak English, Shanmugam stressed the need for Tamil to be accessible and engaging. With Singapore's multi-ethnic population, the cultural and linguistic preservation of Tamil is seen as crucial, supported by events like cultural performances that encourage language engagement.

