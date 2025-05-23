Safeguarding Tamil: A Call to Keep the Language Alive in Singapore

Singapore's Law Minister, K. Shanmugam, has issued a call to the young generation to preserve the Tamil language's vitality for the coming decades. Speaking at the National University of Singapore Tamil Language Society's 50th anniversary, he emphasized the importance of leadership in sustaining the language's relevance.

Reflecting on the society's achievements over the past five decades, Minister Shanmugam highlighted concerns regarding Tamil's usage in public life. He posed the question of whether Singapore will still have Tamil-speaking ministers in the coming years, given the language's diminishing usage even beyond governmental circles.

Noting that many young Singaporeans primarily speak English, Shanmugam stressed the need for Tamil to be accessible and engaging. With Singapore's multi-ethnic population, the cultural and linguistic preservation of Tamil is seen as crucial, supported by events like cultural performances that encourage language engagement.

