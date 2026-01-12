Left Menu

Modi Strengthens Bonds in Gujarat with Key Diplomatic and Cultural Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a three-day trip to Gujarat, engaging in diplomatic, cultural, and commemorative events. Significant meetings included talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the inauguration of the International Kite Festival 2026. Modi also participated in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath, marking a historic commemoration.

PM Narendra Modi at Ahmedabad airport on Monday. (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Monday, concluding his three-day tour of Gujarat, which featured a full slate of cultural, diplomatic, and commemorative activities. He received a fond farewell at the airport from Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and other senior figures.

A standout moment of Modi's visit was his exchange with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who was in India for a two-day official visit. The leaders were seen together in a car ride, reflecting strong personal ties and a deepening partnership between India and Germany. Modi later tweeted a photograph of the ride, calling it a testament to the burgeoning bilateral relationship. The leaders also inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, where they symbolically flew kites, celebrating cultural and diplomatic ties.

Earlier, Modi took part in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath as a segment of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. This four-day event, running from January 8 to January 11, commemorated the millennial anniversary of the Somnath Temple's resilience since its first recorded attack in 1026. The procession, featuring 108 horses of the Gujarat Police Mounted Unit, honored the valor and enduring faith associated with the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

