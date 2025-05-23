Karan Bilimoria Honored with Fellowship by Glasgow College

Renowned entrepreneur Karan Bilimoria has been conferred an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, recognizing his significant contributions to the realms of education and business.

At a recent ceremony, the founder of Cobra Beer described the acknowledgment as a personal milestone achieved. He was praised for his unwavering dedication to educational improvement on an international scale.

This prestigious institution, dating back to a royal charter of 1599, celebrates leaders who embody excellence in education and commitment to global standards of medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)