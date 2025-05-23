Left Menu

Karan Bilimoria Honored with Fellowship by Glasgow College

British Indian entrepreneur Karan Bilimoria has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow for his contributions to education and business. The prestigious institution honored him at a ceremony, celebrating his commitment to improving education globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:14 IST
Karan Bilimoria Honored with Fellowship by Glasgow College
Karan Bilimoria
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned entrepreneur Karan Bilimoria has been conferred an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, recognizing his significant contributions to the realms of education and business.

At a recent ceremony, the founder of Cobra Beer described the acknowledgment as a personal milestone achieved. He was praised for his unwavering dedication to educational improvement on an international scale.

This prestigious institution, dating back to a royal charter of 1599, celebrates leaders who embody excellence in education and commitment to global standards of medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025