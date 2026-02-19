India's Brightest Under 40: Shaping Future Business Landscapes

In an inspiring revelation, TradeFlock has unveiled its prestigious 40 Under 40 2026 edition, spotlighting India's trailblazing young entrepreneurs. These innovators, under 40, are recognized for their transformative leadership in industries ranging from AI to FMCG.

The selection process for this year's list was both rigorous and comprehensive. Nominees were assessed through multiple evaluation rounds, focusing on business performance, sustainability, and transformational impact. Topping this year's list is Vishnu Rajendran Pillai, noted for his impactful training programs at Zealosh Training.

The featured leaders reflect a dynamic shift in the business landscape, prioritizing inclusivity, sustainability, and technological innovation. With global markets and digital tools at their disposal, these young entrepreneurs are not just steering companies but creating ecosystems poised to transform industries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)