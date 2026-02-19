Punjab Strengthens Business Safety by Boosting Police-Trader Cooperation

In a significant move to bolster the safety of the trading community, the Punjab government has intensified efforts to improve coordination between the police force and traders' bodies. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, during a high-level meeting, emphasized that ensuring the safety of traders is an essential part of Punjab's business-friendly environment.

The meeting witnessed participation from Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Jitender Jorwal. The minister instructed district police to maintain continuous dialogue with the Punjab State Traders Commission (PSTC) and local traders' committees to address issues promptly and ensure business operations remain uninterrupted.

DGP Yadav urged for enhanced communication, advising members of traders' bodies to act as an effective conduit for information exchange. The commitment to suppressing rumors and maintaining confidentiality was underscored, with strict warnings issued against any negligence towards protecting business informants.

(With inputs from agencies.)