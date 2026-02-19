Punjab Strengthens Business Safety by Boosting Police-Trader Cooperation
The Punjab government has enhanced coordination between police and traders to ensure business safety. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the non-negotiable safety of traders in Punjab's ease of doing business framework, directing continuous engagement and accountability between district police and traders' bodies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster the safety of the trading community, the Punjab government has intensified efforts to improve coordination between the police force and traders' bodies. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, during a high-level meeting, emphasized that ensuring the safety of traders is an essential part of Punjab's business-friendly environment.
The meeting witnessed participation from Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Jitender Jorwal. The minister instructed district police to maintain continuous dialogue with the Punjab State Traders Commission (PSTC) and local traders' committees to address issues promptly and ensure business operations remain uninterrupted.
DGP Yadav urged for enhanced communication, advising members of traders' bodies to act as an effective conduit for information exchange. The commitment to suppressing rumors and maintaining confidentiality was underscored, with strict warnings issued against any negligence towards protecting business informants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Synergy: Army Commander Unites Security Agencies for Enhanced Coordination
India Expands Economic Footprint: Finance Minister Engages Norwegian CEOs
Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presents state budget for 2026-27 with total outlay of Rs 4,38,317 crore.
Under Rs 2,172 cr laptops for 10 lakh college students scheme, so far, 6,75,888 students have benefited: TN Finance Minister.
Tamil Nadu govt has granted approval for new Metro Rail routes around Chennai, recommended to Centre for its nod, funds: Finance Minister.