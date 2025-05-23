Breaking Boundaries: Women at the Forefront of India's Defence

Harsimran Kaur is on the cusp of fulfilling her dream as she prepares to graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA). She will be among the first female cadets to complete their training at the prestigious institution, marking a historical moment for India's defense forces.

Kaur, who joined the NDA in 2022, is set to become a division cadet captain. She reflects on her three-year journey, which has been filled with rigorous training and academic challenges, designed to instill leadership qualities among all cadets.

Inspired by her family's military background, Kaur is determined to set a high standard for future female cadets. She recognizes the evolving nature of training at NDA, including new technical specifications aligned with the National Education Policy. Her commitment underscores her aspiration to contribute meaningfully to the Indian Navy as she moves forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)