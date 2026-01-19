Infighting intensifies in PMK, Ramadoss bloc goes to HC, city court over leadership, alliance

PMK founder S Ramadoss's camp on Monday said it has filed a suit in the Madras High Court to declare him as the party president amidst his son Anbumani's claim that he heads the organisation. Another petition has been filed in a city court seeking a stay on an electoral pact effected by Ramadoss's son Anbumani with the AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly polls. Separately, a writ petition has also been filed in the HC seeking rerouting of an official Election Commission letter --which had been sent last year to Anbumani's camp-- on allocation of party symbol mango to Ramadoss. On the dispute over the post of president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, advocate for the founder, K Arul said Anbumani has been claiming for months, despite the expiry of his term, that he is the party chief. According to the party founder Ramadoss's bloc, Anbumani's term expired on May 28, 2025 and from May 30, 2025 the former is the president. Anmbumani falsely claims that his term is extended till June 2026, the advocate alleged.

''We came to know, there was a fraud committed by Anbumani and his team before the Election Commission, which the EC itself conceded before the (Delhi) court,'' Arul said.

The EC submitted in the court that it had not declared Anbumani as PMK chief. The poll panel made it clear that it has neither recognised nor authorised Anbumani as party chief. Hence, if there is a rival claim, Anbumani will have to establish it only before the civil court. In the meanwhile, PMK founder Ramadoss was duly elected party president and it was recorded by the Election Commission. While this is the status as regards the PMK leadership, Anbumani, who is not even a member of the party, ''has gone to the extent of having alliance with the AIADMK (for the Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly polls).'' When this was brought to the notice of the party led by Ramadoss, it was decided that, ''we should put a full stop to the illegality done by Anbumani and others.'' Accusing Anbumani of misrepresentation and impersonation, the advocate said: ''We have filed a civil suit before the High Court to declare Dr Ramadoss as the president of the party. We have already duly elected him as the president and he is the president.'' Further, Arul said: ''We have filed this suit for declaration and we have also sought a consequential injunction to restrain Anbumani (on party matters); this (including declaration and consequential injunction) is one case.'' The second is a civil suit before the City Civil Court and it has been filed by party officebearer Murali Shankar challenging Anbumani's agreement on an electoral alliance with the AIADMK for the Assembly election due by April. In the city court, a permanent injunction has been sought to restrain Anbumani and his followers from using the party's name, flag, photo of founder Ramadoss and symbol, Arul told PTI, adding that an interim injunction has also been sought seeking staying the agreement on electoral alliance with the AIADMK. A writ petition has been filed in the High Court in respect of party symbol mango. An official EC letter confirming the symbol to PMK has gone to the ''wrong address'' in Chennai city and a direction has been sought to send it to party founder Ramadoss's address. Ramadoss is the only person who is competent to negotiate electoral alliance. In case, if it is done by anyone else legal action shall be initiated. Accordingly, he said: ''The alliance (struck by Anbumani with AIADMK) is illegal. We are challenging it before the court and we want to get a stay on the matter. We have sought a stay, the alliance cannot survive even for a minute.'' Furthermore, the counsel said: ''We will go up to the Supreme Court. We will not allow anyone to have alliance with Anbumani.'' As a private person, in his individual capacity, Anbumani may act independently in politics or even join the BJP or the AIADMK. ''But Anbumani should not misuse our party Pattali Makkal Katchi's name,'' Ramadoss's counsel said. To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, expected on January 23, he said: ''I request our Prime Minister with great respect to not to share dais with Anbumani.''

