Anushka Sharma Adds Glam to RCB vs SRH IPL Clash
Actress Anushka Sharma was seen supporting her husband, Virat Kohli, and his team RCB against SRH in Lucknow. RCB aims for a top finish in IPL standings. Despite SRH's impressive innings, RCB chases 232 for a win. Top performers: Kohli, Kishan, and Shepherd.
In a thrilling IPL match in Lucknow, actress Anushka Sharma was spotted enthusiastically cheering for her husband Virat Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as they faced off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Sharma, dressed in a stylish violet dress, appeared engrossed in the high-stakes game.
RCB, currently in second place with 17 points, hopes to trump Gujarat Titans to secure the top spot in the league. With Virat Kohli's stellar performances, featuring over 500 runs and seven half-centuries, RCB has already secured a spot in the playoffs, marking their fifth qualification in six years.
SRH, on the other hand, sits at the eighth spot, already out of playoffs contention despite a strong total of 231/6, thanks to Ishan Kishan's remarkable 94* off 48 balls. RCB's bowlers, particularly Romario Shepherd who took 2/14, have a challenging task ahead as they aim to chase the target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
