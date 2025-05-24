Operation Sindoor: India’s Symbolic Strike Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India's decisive stance against terrorism, marked by precise military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. Following the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, these operations on May 7 underscored India's military prowess.

Emphasizing the country's measured approach, the government assured that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted, highlighting the restraint in choosing targets. The Indian Army's social media effectively communicated this through potent imagery and poignant messages, such as the now-famous 'OPERATION SINDOOR' poster.

Through a barrage of thematic videos with rock renditions of Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi', India conveyed a powerful message of readiness against future threats. These videos, crafted by the Army's Social Media Section, reiterated the nation's commitment to counteract adversaries decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)