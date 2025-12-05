Left Menu

Call for Regulations: Safeguarding Children on Social Media

Nominated MP Sudha Murty has appealed to the government to establish norms for children's portrayal on social media. She highlighted the importance of instilling good values in children and warned about the psychological effects of their exposure online, urging for regulatory measures similar to those in advertisements.

Call for Regulations: Safeguarding Children on Social Media
Sudha Murty, Nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha, has called on the government to create guidelines governing the depiction of children on social media. She emphasized the importance of building a strong value system among the youth.

Drawing attention to the issue during the Zero Hour, Murty expressed serious concerns about children's representation on online platforms. She mentioned regulations from advanced countries like France as a point of reference.

Murty emphasized the potential psychological consequences, stressing that children often become unaware participants in content driven by parental ambition for social media fame, ultimately affecting their upbringing and education.

