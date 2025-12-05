Call for Regulations: Safeguarding Children on Social Media

Sudha Murty, Nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha, has called on the government to create guidelines governing the depiction of children on social media. She emphasized the importance of building a strong value system among the youth.

Drawing attention to the issue during the Zero Hour, Murty expressed serious concerns about children's representation on online platforms. She mentioned regulations from advanced countries like France as a point of reference.

Murty emphasized the potential psychological consequences, stressing that children often become unaware participants in content driven by parental ambition for social media fame, ultimately affecting their upbringing and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)