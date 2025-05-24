Josh O'Connor's Role in 'The Mastermind': A Slice of Ordinary in Extraordinary Circumstances

In the newly premiered film 'The Mastermind,' British actor Josh O'Connor embraces the role of a suburban dad entangled in an art heist. Directed by U.S. filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, the film debuted at Cannes, drawing interest for its portrayal of a seemingly ordinary character thrust into an extraordinary scenario.

Speaking with journalists, O'Connor, known for his performance as Prince Charles in 'The Crown,' expressed his intrigue with playing characters who face unusual circumstances. His character, James Mooney, is an unemployed carpenter navigating a risky plan to steal art while evading the police, reflecting tensions of privilege and entitlement in the 1970s Massachusetts setting.

Director Reichardt aims to explore and deconstruct the 'bumbling jerk' tradition of characters as popularized by New Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro and Jack Nicholson. Supported by streaming platform Mubi, 'The Mastermind' seeks to highlight the vulnerability of arts in today's precarious cultural climate.