Cannes Crowns Iranian Thriller, Billy Joel Steps Back, and Paris Convicts Jewel Thieves

Iranian director Jafar Panahi has won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or with his revenge thriller, 'It Was Just An Accident.' Panahi, previously banned from filmmaking by the Iranian government, joins an elite group of filmmakers who have won top honors at all major European festivals.

The Cannes Film Festival prepares to close another star-studded year as the jury, led by French actor Juliette Binoche, decides on this year's Palme d'Or winner. Renowned filmmakers like Wes Anderson and Richard Linklater are among the competitors.

In Paris, a court has convicted the thieves involved in the robbery of Kim Kardashian in 2016. Meanwhile, Billy Joel announces his retreat from scheduled performances following a brain disorder diagnosis.

