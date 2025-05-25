Cannes Crowns Iranian Thriller, Billy Joel Steps Back, and Paris Convicts Jewel Thieves
Jafar Panahi wins Cannes Palme d'Or for 'It Was Just An Accident.' Cannes Film Festival anticipates its next winner. Saeed Roustaee worries about returning to Iran, Kim Kardashian's jewel thieves convicted in Paris. Billy Joel cancels concerts due to a brain disorder, and Russia bids farewell to ballet legend Grigorovich.
Iranian director Jafar Panahi has won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or with his revenge thriller, 'It Was Just An Accident.' Panahi, previously banned from filmmaking by the Iranian government, joins an elite group of filmmakers who have won top honors at all major European festivals.
The Cannes Film Festival prepares to close another star-studded year as the jury, led by French actor Juliette Binoche, decides on this year's Palme d'Or winner. Renowned filmmakers like Wes Anderson and Richard Linklater are among the competitors.
In Paris, a court has convicted the thieves involved in the robbery of Kim Kardashian in 2016. Meanwhile, Billy Joel announces his retreat from scheduled performances following a brain disorder diagnosis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cultural Icons Under Scrutiny Amidst Entertainment News Storm
Kim Kardashian's Testimony: Drama in the Paris Courtroom
Cannes Chaos, HBO Comeback, and Controversies: A Glimpse into Entertainment News
Star-Studded Showdown: Entertainment News Highlights
Entertainment News Highlights: From Diddy Combs' Trial to Denzel's Cannes Surprise