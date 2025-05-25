Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Jawaharlal Darda’s Statue Unveiled in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to unveil a statue of Jawaharlal Darda, freedom fighter and founder of Lokmat Media Group, at Jabalpur's Seth Govind Das Government District Hospital. The event includes prominent dignitaries, commemorating Darda's legacy with an annual free medical camp and healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:53 IST
In a tribute to Jawaharlal Darda, famed freedom fighter and founder of Lokmat Media Group, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will unveil Darda's statue this Monday.

The unveiling will take place at Jabalpur's Seth Govind Das Government District Hospital, in the presence of Devendra Darda, Lokmat Media Group's managing director. As a key figure in India's freedom struggle, Darda spent a significant period imprisoned in Jabalpur and later held ministerial roles in Maharashtra.

To honor his legacy, an annual free medical camp is held in Jabalpur. Additionally, in 2004, the Lokmat Media Group established an intensive care unit at the hospital, underscoring its commitment to enhance local healthcare services. The event will see attendance from prominent state ministers and members of parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

