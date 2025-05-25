Pope Leo XIV's Challenge: Balancing Faith and Diplomacy

In a bid to foster unity among China's faithful, Pope Leo XIV has called for prayers for Catholics in the nation to align with the Holy See. This is his first public reference to a significant foreign policy challenge under his pontificate.

The pope emphasized a special feast day dedicated to Chinese Catholics, initiated by Pope Benedict XVI to bridge the divide between the state-sanctioned church and the clandestine congregation loyal to Rome. He urged adherence to the Gospel, even amid trials.

The Vatican's 2018 agreement with China on bishop appointments remains a contentious issue. Although criticized, it aims to harmonize relations strained for decades. As some violations by Beijing emerge, Leo's leadership will be critical in navigating ongoing diplomatic intricacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)