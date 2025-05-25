Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Challenge: Balancing Faith and Diplomacy

Pope Leo XIV urged prayers for China's Catholics to remain united with the Holy See. Continuing the work of his predecessors, he faces the complex task of managing the Vatican's controversial deal with Beijing over bishop appointments, crucial for the church's unity and diplomatic relations with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:16 IST
Pope Leo XIV
In a bid to foster unity among China's faithful, Pope Leo XIV has called for prayers for Catholics in the nation to align with the Holy See. This is his first public reference to a significant foreign policy challenge under his pontificate.

The pope emphasized a special feast day dedicated to Chinese Catholics, initiated by Pope Benedict XVI to bridge the divide between the state-sanctioned church and the clandestine congregation loyal to Rome. He urged adherence to the Gospel, even amid trials.

The Vatican's 2018 agreement with China on bishop appointments remains a contentious issue. Although criticized, it aims to harmonize relations strained for decades. As some violations by Beijing emerge, Leo's leadership will be critical in navigating ongoing diplomatic intricacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

