Vatican Balances Security with Sanctity at St Peter’s Basilica

The Vatican is enhancing security measures at St Peter's Basilica in response to recent vandalism, ensuring the iconic site remains inviting yet safeguarded, a senior clergyman disclosed.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, addressing media, emphasized that while the incidents were limited, the need for added protection was clear, especially with over 20 million annual visitors. Efforts to maintain a balance between security and the sanctity of the site are crucial, Gambetti noted.

While current protocols include visitor screening and discreet security, Gambetti underscored the importance of preserving the Basilica's sense of freedom and urged the media to help curb copycat acts fueled by social media. He also called for institutional efforts to address underlying social vulnerabilities that contribute to such incidents.

