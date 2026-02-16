Vatican Unveils New Initiatives for St. Peter's 400th Anniversary

The Vatican is commemorating the 400th anniversary of the consecration of St. Peter's Basilica with a series of visitor-friendly initiatives. These include expanded access to the basilica's terrace and a newly enlarged snack bar, set against the scenic backdrop of Michelangelo's iconic dome.

Plans outlined on Monday aim to improve visitor experience by redistributing the millions who visit each year. New initiatives include an online reservation system to reduce waiting times and simultaneous translations of Mass in up to 60 languages. An exhibition highlighting the basilica's history is also being launched on the terrace.

The initiatives have sparked debate, particularly regarding a new bistro offering on the terrace. Despite concerns about serving food in a sacred space, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti defended the move, emphasizing the needs of visitors who venture to the basilica's heights. Sponsored by Italian energy company ENI, these initiatives also celebrate Michelangelo with a new Microsoft Office font inspired by his handwriting.

(With inputs from agencies.)