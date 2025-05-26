Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Set to Explode on Christmas Day
The much-anticipated film 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, will be released worldwide on December 25. Directed by Shaneil Deo, it narrates the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on an ex-girlfriend. Annapurna Studios presents the film produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.
''Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha'', slated for a Christmas release, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Filmmaker Shaneil Deo directs this intense action drama fueled by themes of love, betrayal, and revenge.
The movie unfolds as a convict crafts a plan to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him, promising an explosive narrative.
Supported by the production talents of Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, and under the banner of Annapurna Studios, the film is set to captivate audiences globally.
