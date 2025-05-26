Left Menu

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Set to Explode on Christmas Day

The much-anticipated film 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, will be released worldwide on December 25. Directed by Shaneil Deo, it narrates the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on an ex-girlfriend. Annapurna Studios presents the film produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:09 IST
Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Set to Explode on Christmas Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

''Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha'', slated for a Christmas release, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Filmmaker Shaneil Deo directs this intense action drama fueled by themes of love, betrayal, and revenge.

The movie unfolds as a convict crafts a plan to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him, promising an explosive narrative.

Supported by the production talents of Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, and under the banner of Annapurna Studios, the film is set to captivate audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025