Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Set to Explode on Christmas Day

''Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha'', slated for a Christmas release, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Filmmaker Shaneil Deo directs this intense action drama fueled by themes of love, betrayal, and revenge.

The movie unfolds as a convict crafts a plan to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him, promising an explosive narrative.

Supported by the production talents of Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, and under the banner of Annapurna Studios, the film is set to captivate audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)