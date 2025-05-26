Left Menu

Sikkim Apparel Brand Crafted Fibres Gains National Spotlight

Crafted Fibres, a Sikkim-based apparel brand, has gained national attention after being featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. Founded by Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia, it combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design, supporting rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable practices in Sikkim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:14 IST
Crafted Fibres, an innovative apparel brand from Sikkim, has captured national attention following its feature in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

Launched by veterinary doctor Chewang Norbu Bhutia in July 2024, the brand merges traditional handloom skills with modern design elements, significantly contributing to sustainable entrepreneurship in rural areas.

Operating under Fibersgenisx Private Limited, the brand produces eco-friendly apparel using indigenous materials. About 30-40% of these materials are locally sourced from Sikkim, with production processes favoring natural dyes. The brand provides livelihoods to local artisans, especially women, and seeks to expand into urban and international markets.

