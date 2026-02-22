A Memorable Moment: Nitin Nabin's Visit for 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad
BJP president Nitin Nabin attended a live screening of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad, describing the experience as memorable. During his visit, he interacted with residents and party workers, honoring a sanitation worker and receiving warm welcomes from the community.
BJP president Nitin Nabin witnessed a memorable moment on Sunday as he attended the live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Engaging with booth workers, Nabin described the experience as both memorable and unforgettable.
During his three-day visit, Nabin was part of the audience in Khadia, a locality recognized for its historic significance to the BJP. Expressing his admiration for Modi's popular radio program, Nabin emphasized its inspirational impact.
Following the broadcast, Nabin warmly interacted with local residents and party workers, honoring a sanitation worker for his service. The visit was topped with resounding greetings and blessings from the community, underscoring the event's successful outreach.
