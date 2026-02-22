Left Menu

A Memorable Moment: Nitin Nabin's Visit for 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad

BJP president Nitin Nabin attended a live screening of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad, describing the experience as memorable. During his visit, he interacted with residents and party workers, honoring a sanitation worker and receiving warm welcomes from the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:25 IST
A Memorable Moment: Nitin Nabin's Visit for 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president Nitin Nabin witnessed a memorable moment on Sunday as he attended the live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Engaging with booth workers, Nabin described the experience as both memorable and unforgettable.

During his three-day visit, Nabin was part of the audience in Khadia, a locality recognized for its historic significance to the BJP. Expressing his admiration for Modi's popular radio program, Nabin emphasized its inspirational impact.

Following the broadcast, Nabin warmly interacted with local residents and party workers, honoring a sanitation worker for his service. The visit was topped with resounding greetings and blessings from the community, underscoring the event's successful outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

 Pakistan
2
Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel

Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel

 India
3
Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Elections

Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Electi...

 India
4
Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026