India's AI Leadership and Cultural Pride Highlighted in Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commended the 131st installment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' for spotlighting India's advancements in technology, agriculture, and cultural legacy.

Modi's focus on artificial intelligence (AI) through the Global AI Impact Summit underlined the nation's technological prowess. Sawant detailed AI's applications, from aiding dairy farmers to preserving historic manuscripts. The broadcast also celebrated India's status as the leading rice producer, thanks to farmers merging tradition with modern methods. The revival of Kerala's Magh Kumbh underscored India's unity in diversity, binding different regions through shared faith and culture.

Additionally, Modi's message to students, urging them to be 'exam warriors' beyond academic grades, was a highlight. Sawant urged vigilance against digital fraud, advocating for swadeshi initiatives and farmer empowerment. Modi's call for global cooperation in AI marks India's leadership in this emerging field, while warning against online fraud by emphasizing the importance of bank security through KYC compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)