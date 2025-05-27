Left Menu

Inspiring Leaders and Brands Shine at The Great Gather Goa Summit 2025

The Great Gather Goa Summit 2025 celebrated influential leaders and brands, recognizing them for shaping industries. The event highlighted notable figures and awarded brands such as Tata Tiscon and BMW India after rigorous selection. The summit concluded with the announcement for the next event in Mumbai, continuing its legacy of excellence.

The Great Gather Goa Summit 2025 showcased an impressive assembly of leaders and brands, thrusting the spotlight on individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields.

The event granted the Brand of the Year awards to several standout names including Tata Tiscon and BMW India, chosen through an exhaustive evaluation conducted by BARC Asia.

Concluding with the announcement of the next award ceremony set for Mumbai, the summit continues its tradition of honoring excellence and innovation in leadership and enterprise.

