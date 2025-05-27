Union Home Minister Presents Inaugural Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerana Geet Puraskar

In a ceremonious event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah awarded the first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerana Geet Puraskar to 'Anadi Mee, Anant Mee,' a patriotic song penned by renowned freedom fighter V D Savarkar.

Accepting the award at the Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence, Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of V D Savarkar, stood in for the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Foundation, accompanied by prominent figures including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The award, instituted by the state's culture department, celebrates inspirational songs and includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar highlighted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's influential legacy, reinforcing the significant contribution of Savarkar's evocative poem.

