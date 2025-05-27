Left Menu

Union Home Minister Presents Inaugural Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerana Geet Puraskar

The inaugural Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerana Geet Puraskar was awarded to the patriotic song 'Anadi Mee, Anant Mee' by V D Savarkar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award at a ceremony in Mumbai. The state's culture department introduced the award this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:02 IST
In a ceremonious event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah awarded the first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerana Geet Puraskar to 'Anadi Mee, Anant Mee,' a patriotic song penned by renowned freedom fighter V D Savarkar.

Accepting the award at the Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence, Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of V D Savarkar, stood in for the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Foundation, accompanied by prominent figures including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The award, instituted by the state's culture department, celebrates inspirational songs and includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar highlighted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's influential legacy, reinforcing the significant contribution of Savarkar's evocative poem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

