Unauthorized Interception Sparks Major Setback for Upcoming Film 'Kannappa'

A significant setback has hit the upcoming mythological epic 'Kannappa' as a case has been filed against two individuals accused of unauthorized possession of a hard drive containing sensitive film content. The police confirmed that the complaint was registered at the Filmnagar Police Station, sparking a detailed investigation.

The Telugu film, starring actor Vishnu Manchu and set for a June 27 release, centers around the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. The production team, including director Mukesh Kumar Singh and producers AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, claim that a pivotal action sequence and crucial VFX work were unlawfully intercepted during shipment.

According to 24 Frames Factory, the hard drive was intercepted by a man named Raghu under instructions from Charita. They allegedly aim to leak over 90 minutes of unreleased footage, risking irreparable damage to the film's financial and reputational standing. The case has been escalated to Cyber Crime authorities for immediate action.

