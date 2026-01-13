Left Menu

Cracking Down on Cyber Crime: Major Arrest in Jharkhand

Police arrested six cyber fraudsters in Bokaro, Jharkhand, seizing 13 mobile phones. The raid occurred at Vaishnavi Complex following a tip-off. Five accused hail from Bihar, and one from Jamshedpur. One suspect has several criminal cases pending, and an FIR was registered under IT Act sections.

Updated: 13-01-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:37 IST
A significant breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime was achieved in Jharkhand's Bokaro district with the arrest of six inter-state cyber fraudsters. The operation, conducted by local police forces, resulted in the seizure of 13 mobile phones crucial to their activities.

The well-coordinated raid took place on Monday at Vaishnavi Complex within the Chira Chas police station limits, following a valuable tip-off. Bokaro Superintendent of Police Harvindra Singh disclosed that these arrests underline the increasing inter-state nature of cybercrime, with suspects originating mainly from Bihar and one from Jamshedpur.

Among those apprehended, one individual faces multiple criminal charges across various Bihar police stations. Following the arrest, an FIR was promptly registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

