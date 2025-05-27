Left Menu

Controversy Strikes as RSS Song Sparks Action in Kerala Temple

The Travancore Devaswom Board dissolved the Kottukkal Manjippuzha temple's advisory committee following the rendition of the RSS 'gana geetham' and unauthorized flag erections, which violated temple policies. The Board has issued warnings against using temple premises for political and communal purposes, responding to a controversy stirred by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:58 IST
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) took decisive action against the advisory committee of the Kottukkal Manjippuzha temple in Kollam after a recent musicale sparked controversy. The temple, managed by TDB, became the center of attention when the RSS 'gana geetham' was performed during a concert.

A TDB investigation revealed serious lapses by the advisory committee, including the rendition of the contentious song and the erection of political and communal flags on temple grounds. Such activities violate standing orders that prohibit political and communal influence within temple premises.

In response, the Board dissolved the committee and warned that any future violations would face stringent repercussions. The controversy gained political traction, with the opposition Congress party demanding strict measures against those responsible for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

