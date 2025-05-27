Omar Abdullah Ensures Seamless Preparations for Amarnath Yatra

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Nunwan Base Camp in a crucial review of preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The annual pilgrimage is slated to commence in the first week of July, with arrangements being scrutinized closely.

The chief minister met with officials on the ground, focusing on their coordination efforts, which he emphasized as vital to the safety and convenience of the pilgrims. Abdullah's visit reflects the government's commitment to a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience.

In a post on his official platform on X, Abdullah stated, "Visited Nunwan Base Camp to take stock of arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. Reviewed facilities, interacted with officials on the ground, and emphasised seamless coordination to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims." The yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3.