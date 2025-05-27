Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Ensures Seamless Preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Nunwan Base Camp to review preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, which begins in early July. He interacted with officials, emphasized the significance of coordination to ensure pilgrims' safety and comfort, and highlighted the arrangements on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:57 IST
Omar Abdullah Ensures Seamless Preparations for Amarnath Yatra
Amarnath Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Nunwan Base Camp in a crucial review of preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The annual pilgrimage is slated to commence in the first week of July, with arrangements being scrutinized closely.

The chief minister met with officials on the ground, focusing on their coordination efforts, which he emphasized as vital to the safety and convenience of the pilgrims. Abdullah's visit reflects the government's commitment to a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience.

In a post on his official platform on X, Abdullah stated, "Visited Nunwan Base Camp to take stock of arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. Reviewed facilities, interacted with officials on the ground, and emphasised seamless coordination to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims." The yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025