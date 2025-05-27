Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Stuns at Cannes and Best Friend's Spanish Wedding

Alia Bhatt made waves at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival before jetting off to Spain for her best friend's wedding. A viral video shows her in a colorful lehenga with a boho-chic finish. Notably, her Cannes outfits, including a Schiaparelli gown and a custom Gucci saree, garnered praise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:45 IST
Alia Bhatt Stuns at Cannes and Best Friend's Spanish Wedding
Alia Bhatt attends friend's wedding (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alia Bhatt has captured the spotlight after a stunning debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, followed by a stylish appearance at her best friend's wedding in Spain. Social media buzzed with a viral video showcasing the 'Raazi' star wearing a colorful kalidar lehenga matched with a mustard yellow blouse. Adding a boho-chic twist, she accessorized with a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses.

In the video, Bhatt can be seen beaming with joy as she celebrates with the newlyweds and close friends. Among the guests was actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, another of Bhatt's close companions, who was adorned in a striking purple lehenga. Bhatt's debut at Cannes left fashion enthusiasts in awe, particularly with her day one appearance in a Schiaparelli gown meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor. Her closing ceremony attire—a custom Gucci saree, notably the brand's inaugural made-to-order piece—earned high praise from style critics.

Bhatt's sartorial choices, both at the illustrious film festival and the charming wedding, underscore her status as a fashion icon and offer ample fodder for fans and fashion watchers alike. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025