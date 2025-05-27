Alia Bhatt Stuns at Cannes and Best Friend's Spanish Wedding

Alia Bhatt has captured the spotlight after a stunning debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, followed by a stylish appearance at her best friend's wedding in Spain. Social media buzzed with a viral video showcasing the 'Raazi' star wearing a colorful kalidar lehenga matched with a mustard yellow blouse. Adding a boho-chic twist, she accessorized with a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses.

In the video, Bhatt can be seen beaming with joy as she celebrates with the newlyweds and close friends. Among the guests was actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, another of Bhatt's close companions, who was adorned in a striking purple lehenga. Bhatt's debut at Cannes left fashion enthusiasts in awe, particularly with her day one appearance in a Schiaparelli gown meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor. Her closing ceremony attire—a custom Gucci saree, notably the brand's inaugural made-to-order piece—earned high praise from style critics.

Bhatt's sartorial choices, both at the illustrious film festival and the charming wedding, underscore her status as a fashion icon and offer ample fodder for fans and fashion watchers alike. (ANI)