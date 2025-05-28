Wild Heroes: Costumed Caregivers Nurture Orphaned Wildlife
In Southern California, a team from the San Diego Humane Society is using costumed caregiving to nurture an orphaned bear cub found in Los Padres National Forest. These techniques prevent human bonding, aiming to prepare the cub for a return to the wild next year.
A San Diego Humane Society team is embarking on an unconventional mission to rehabilitate an orphaned black bear cub by integrating innovative, costumed caregiving techniques. Adorned in fur coats, leather gloves, and bear masks, the team ensures the cub associates with its kind rather than humans.
The strategy is especially meaningful given that the defenseless cub was found alone in Los Padres National Forest. Discovered in a feeble state and separated from his mother, he now thrives under the guidance of Autumn Welch and her dedicated team. Ensuring the cub doesn't lose touch with his natural instincts, caregivers place his food in trees to simulate foraging, even celebrating milestones like the cub digging for worms.
This method of wildlife rehabilitation, though relatively novel, has shown promise, as seen in previous successes with other species. The Virginia Richmond Wildlife Centre adopted a similar practice last year for an orphaned fox kit. With plans to expand their collection of animal masks, caregivers remain prepared to look after any orphaned creature that comes their way.
