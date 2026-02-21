Legal Storm: Investigating Negligence in Tragic California Avalanche
A criminal probe into the actions of backcountry guides during a deadly California avalanche raises eyebrows due to lack of precedent. Legal experts are surprised, as liability waivers and the inherent risks of skiing usually protect guides. The investigation focuses on decisions made despite warnings of high avalanche risk.
An unprecedented criminal investigation has commenced following a catastrophic avalanche in the Sierra Nevada that claimed eight lives, including three guides, with one skier still missing. Legal experts are questioning the move due to the traditionally risky nature of skiing and the typical legal protections offered by liability waivers.
Despite the fatalities, backcountry tours are generally preempted by waivers that safeguard guides against lawsuits. However, the investigation hinges on whether the guides disregarded avalanche warnings, potentially undermining those legal shields, as noted by attorney Andrew McDevitt.
The focus is on whether the difficult decision to proceed into forecasted hazardous conditions constitutes negligence. As details remain scant, families of the victims emphasize trust in the guides' professional judgment, as probes unfold and safety protocols are re-evaluated.
