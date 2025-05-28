Left Menu

1xBat Partners with TNPL 2025 to Elevate Regional Cricket

The online news platform 1xBat has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, a prominent regional cricket championship. The collaboration aims to support local sports, nurture young talents, and boost TNPL's profile. This partnership aligns with 1xBat's strategy to promote regional cricket leagues.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has secured 1xBat as an official partner for its 2025 season, marking a significant move to bolster regional cricket. Known for its regional franchise battles from July to August, the league has been a pivotal platform for emerging cricket stars.

Founded in 2016, TNPL has captivated cricket fans, offering a stepping-stone for players such as Thangarasu Natarajan and Washington Sundar. By teaming up with 1xBat, the league aims to bring cricket to new heights across Tamil Nadu and beyond, ensuring financial support and increased visibility.

Through this partnership, 1xBat commits to providing critical financial and marketing support, cementing its role in regional sports development. Fans can anticipate enhanced match-day experiences and in-depth coverage, promising a spectacular season as the likes of Dindigul Dragons aim to defend their title against formidable competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

