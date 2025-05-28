Dark Comedy Triumphs: 'Hacks' Renewed for Fifth Season

In an exciting development for television fans, the dark comedy series 'Hacks', starring the illustrious Jean Smart and rising talent Hannah Einbinder, has been officially renewed for a fifth season.

The series, which has consistently been among the top streamed shows on Max according to Variety, delves into the peculiar professional bond between a legendary yet fading comedian and a young, jobless writer striving to revive her craft.

Created by the talented trio of Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, 'Hacks' first captivated audiences in 2021 and has continued to garner attention with subsequent seasons. Joining the cast in previous seasons are Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and other notable actors who have contributed to its acclaimed reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)