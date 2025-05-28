Left Menu

Dark Comedy Triumphs: 'Hacks' Renewed for Fifth Season

The critically acclaimed series 'Hacks', featuring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, is set to return for a fifth season. Created by Paul W Downes, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, the show explores the dynamic between a veteran comedian and an unemployed writer. It remains a top performer on Max.

Updated: 28-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:00 IST
In an exciting development for television fans, the dark comedy series 'Hacks', starring the illustrious Jean Smart and rising talent Hannah Einbinder, has been officially renewed for a fifth season.

The series, which has consistently been among the top streamed shows on Max according to Variety, delves into the peculiar professional bond between a legendary yet fading comedian and a young, jobless writer striving to revive her craft.

Created by the talented trio of Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, 'Hacks' first captivated audiences in 2021 and has continued to garner attention with subsequent seasons. Joining the cast in previous seasons are Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and other notable actors who have contributed to its acclaimed reception.

