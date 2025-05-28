Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan Cast as the Face of Sparsh Pearl's Global Campaign

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan partners with Sparsh Pearl as their brand ambassador. The two-year agreement features him in a wide-reaching marketing campaign, aiming to expand global markets. Directors believe Khan's international appeal will attract a premium urban audience, strengthening their global presence and strategic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:53 IST
Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Sparsh Pearl, a bathroom fitting company.

The 54-year-old star has signed a two-year deal to lead the company's 360-degree marketing campaign, which includes television commercials, digital platforms, OTT media, and outdoor advertising, as per the official statement.

According to Sparsh Pearl's Director, Archit Garg, the collaboration with Khan is expected to enhance the company's global market presence and facilitate strategic expansion. Manish Gupta, the president of sales and marketing, expressed that Khan's refined persona and international appeal align with the brand, aiming to attract a premium urban audience. Chairman and Managing Director Naresh Garg echoed similar optimism about this partnership.

