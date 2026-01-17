Left Menu

Kings League Eyes Global Expansion with Unique Soccer Format

The Kings League, founded by Gerard Pique, is set for a U.S. launch in 2026, with plans for further global expansion through licensing its unique soccer format. The league mixes soccer with gaming elements and focuses on audience interaction. Future growth may include licensing and exploring other sports.

Kings League Eyes Global Expansion with Unique Soccer Format

The Kings League, an innovative soccer concept founded by Gerard Pique, is gearing up for a United States debut in 2026, with the aim to extend its reach globally. Created in 2022, the league enhances traditional soccer with video-game elements, fostering strong audience engagement and featuring social-media personalities prominently.

Having expanded rapidly from Spain to other countries like Italy, Mexico, and Brazil, the Kings League is now evaluating its approach in the U.S., where soccer isn't the leading sport. CEO Djamel Agaoua highlighted the need to incorporate more entertainment to align with America's sports culture.

Besides targeting new markets such as the Netherlands and Japan, Pique considers licensing the format for further spread. The Kings League is also contemplating branching into other sports, possibly adapting its model for basketball and tennis, as it navigates its ambitious expansion path.

