Emotional Tribute: 'Metro...In Dino' Cast Remembers Irrfan Khan

Director Anurag Basu and the cast of 'Metro...In Dino' expressed heartfelt emotions at the song launch event, remembering late actor Irrfan Khan. Actress Konkana Sen Sharma broke down during filming, missing her co-star. The film, a sequel to 'Life In a Metro', explores themes of modern love and relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:22 IST
(Right to left): Anurag Basu, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkana Sen Sharma (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the heart of an emotional gathering, director Anurag Basu admitted to missing late actor Irrfan Khan. During the 'Zamaana Lage' song launch for 'Metro...In Dino', tears flowed as Konkana Sen Sharma mourned her co-star. The event was attended by the cast of 'Life In a Metro's' sequel, where Khan had played a pivotal role.

Konkana Sen Sharma, who shared significant screen time with Khan in the original film, found it emotionally taxing to return to the role after Khan's passing in 2020. Her portrayal of a character achieving a happy ending with Khan's in the first instalment made coming back to the set poignant and challenging.

Director Basu recalled an instance during filming where Sen Sharma cried, resonating with a scene echoing one they shared from the first film. Acknowledging such moments, Basu also paid tribute to singer KK, whose signature tracks defined the prequel's sound. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, 'Metro...In Dino' reimagines modern love with an ensemble cast, set for a 2025 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

