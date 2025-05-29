Left Menu

Nutty Revolution: India's Shift Towards Nutritious Snacking

A study by Wonderful Pistachios reveals Indian consumers now prioritize nutritious snacks, focusing on natural and protein-rich options. This shift is evident in urban areas where more people read nutrition labels. Nuts, particularly California Pistachios, are popular among Millennials and Gen X for healthy eating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:46 IST
Nutty Revolution: India's Shift Towards Nutritious Snacking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A global study from Wonderful Pistachios, the world's largest grower of California Pistachios, highlights a transformative shift in India's snacking habits. Indian consumers are increasingly prioritizing nutrition over taste, with 58% focusing on the health value of snacks, especially in urban areas like Delhi and Ahmedabad.

The research, involving 2,415 respondents across six Indian cities, shows a growing demand for protein-rich and plant-based snacks. California Pistachios, with their impressive nutritional profile, including essential amino acids and plant protein, have become a favored choice. The trend is particularly visible among Millennials and Gen X, leading the mindful eating movement.

Shail Pancholi, California Pistachios' spokesperson, notes the rising trend of incorporating these snacks into daily diets underscores the societal shift towards healthier lifestyles. Once a special treat, nuts are now a staple in everyday nutrition, reflecting a nationwide movement towards conscious eating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025