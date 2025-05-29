Nutty Revolution: India's Shift Towards Nutritious Snacking

A global study from Wonderful Pistachios, the world's largest grower of California Pistachios, highlights a transformative shift in India's snacking habits. Indian consumers are increasingly prioritizing nutrition over taste, with 58% focusing on the health value of snacks, especially in urban areas like Delhi and Ahmedabad.

The research, involving 2,415 respondents across six Indian cities, shows a growing demand for protein-rich and plant-based snacks. California Pistachios, with their impressive nutritional profile, including essential amino acids and plant protein, have become a favored choice. The trend is particularly visible among Millennials and Gen X, leading the mindful eating movement.

Shail Pancholi, California Pistachios' spokesperson, notes the rising trend of incorporating these snacks into daily diets underscores the societal shift towards healthier lifestyles. Once a special treat, nuts are now a staple in everyday nutrition, reflecting a nationwide movement towards conscious eating.

(With inputs from agencies.)