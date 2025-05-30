Left Menu

Consortium Gifts Achieves Top Honor: PPAI 100 Recognition

Consortium Gifts, an Indian leader in corporate gifting, celebrates being named to the 2025 PPAI 100 list. This accolade highlights their innovation and industry leadership. The company, founded by Gaurav Bhagat, is expanding globally, emphasizing sustainable materials and custom technology integration to redefine corporate gifting experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:57 IST
Consortium Gifts, a front-runner in premium corporate gifting from India, has achieved a prestigious milestone by being named to the 2025 PPAI 100 list, awarded by the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), USA. This recognition underscores their excellence in innovation, client experience, and corporate social responsibility.

The PPAI, a gold standard institution in promotional products, evaluates companies on diverse performance metrics such as revenue growth and digital innovation. Consortium Gifts, founded by Gaurav Bhagat, has evolved over 25 years to deliver bespoke solutions to renowned clients like BMW, Maruti, and Salesforce.

Looking forward, Consortium Gifts plans to expand its influence across North America, the UAE, and Southeast Asia, focusing on curated, culture-conscious gifting experiences. This recognition places the Indian corporate gifting industry in the global spotlight, showcasing its elevation in standards of customer experience and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

