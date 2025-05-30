Rebirth of a Cultural Landmark: Artists’ Centre Returns to Kala Ghoda

In a remarkable celebration of art and culture, the legendary Artists' Centre reopened its doors at its original base in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

Established in 1950, the centre is a beacon for Indian artists, fostering creativity and expression. The reopening was commemorated with a solo exhibition by Nagnath Mankeshwar, entitled "Silent Voyages – Brushstrokes by the Sea."

The event drew notable figures from the art world, echoing the centre's status as a nurturing ground for the art community. With a blend of heritage and modern vision, it promises to continue being a pivotal space for artistic innovation.

