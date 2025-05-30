Gerry Adams Wins Libel Case Against BBC

Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Fein leader, emerged victorious in a libel lawsuit against the BBC on Friday. The Irish High Court jury's decision favored Adams, granting him 100,000 euros in compensation.

The lawsuit stemmed from a BBC documentary and article that suggested Adams authorized the fatal shooting of Denis Donaldson, a former Sinn Fein official exposed as a British intelligence informant in 2005. Donaldson was killed four months after his admission.

The BBC programme, aired in September 2016, alleged that the order for the killing came from the IRA's political and military leadership, purportedly giving Adams the final say. Adams has always denied any IRA membership or involvement in Donaldson's murder. In 2009, the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the killing. Investigations are ongoing.

